Canada-U.S. bridge blocked by Wet'suwet'en solidarity protest

CBC.ca Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Approximately 40 protesters started blocking the Thousand Islands Bridge — near the U.S. border on Highway 137 — early Monday afternoon.
Recent related news from verified sources

Hundreds hold Wet'suwet'en solidarity protest at border bridge in Niagara Falls

Members of the Indigenous community in the Niagara region are holding a protest Sunday at the US-Canada border bridge in Niagara Falls to show their support to...
CP24

