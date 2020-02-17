Ottawa committed to quick, peaceful resolution to cross-country pipeline protests: Trudeau

Global  

CBC.ca Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is committed to finding a quick and peaceful resolution to the anti-pipeline blockades that have shut down swaths of the country's train system and temporarily blocked bridges and highways.
Trudeau tightlipped on plan to end protests 'quickly and peacefully'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was tightlipped Monday about his plan to deal with anti-pipeline blockades on railways, bridges and highways as he emerged from an...
Violent ends to past Indigenous protests haunt Trudeau government

The ghosts of Indigenous protests past have hovered over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as his government struggles to bring a peaceful end to blockades that have...
