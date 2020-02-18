Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Teaching assistant with Durham Catholic District School Board facing child pornography offences

Teaching assistant with Durham Catholic District School Board facing child pornography offences

CP24 Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
A 32-year-old man who is employed as a teacher’s assistant with the Durham Catholic District School Board has been charged with a number of offences related to the production and possession of child pornography.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: Wisconsin Superintendent Charged With Sex Trafficking

Wisconsin Superintendent Charged With Sex Trafficking 00:28

 Jason DeRusha reports that the western Wisconsin school official is also charged with producing child pornography (0:28). WCCO This Morning – Feb. 21, 2020

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sweetwater District to discuss proposal that includes teacher and program cuts [Video]Sweetwater District to discuss proposal that includes teacher and program cuts

A protest will take place ahead of a Monday evening school board meeting in which plans to cut more than 200 Sweetwater Union High School District teachers and staff will be discussed.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:33Published

SUSD names new superintendent nearly two years after firing former leader for financial scandal [Video]SUSD names new superintendent nearly two years after firing former leader for financial scandal

The Scottsdale Unified School District has named a new superintendent nearly two years after the district’s governing board voted to fire their former leader.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:42Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.