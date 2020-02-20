Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Restaurant owner targeted by coronavirus rumour bewildered by lies spread online

Restaurant owner targeted by coronavirus rumour bewildered by lies spread online

CBC.ca Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Lily Yung, owner of of Grand Crystal Seafood Restaurant in Burnaby's Crystal Mall, said a rumour involving an employee circulating on WeChat tanked her family's business in less than 24 hours.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DennisKoch10

Dennis Koch 🖖 Restaurant owner targeted by #coronavirus rumour bewildered by lies spread online #cdnpoli WeChat message claimed… https://t.co/EqQApnO1El 3 minutes ago

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @CBCCanada: Restaurant owner targeted by coronavirus rumour bewildered by lies spread online https://t.co/d9C1uK85vu https://t.co/aoWFpU… 3 hours ago

Bluemist60

Nicole B.C. restaurant owner says online rumour tanked her business in less than 24 hours https://t.co/sFL4AnI8Fa 4 hours ago

NEWZFOX

NEWZFOX B.C. restaurant owner says online rumour tanked her business in less than 24 hours https://t.co/pmebv1tNXY 5 hours ago

WanderingGeoid

Cassandra RT @cbcnewsbc: Restaurant owner targeted by coronavirus rumour bewildered by lies spread online https://t.co/otbfZ6kk1J https://t.co/4ewaJ2… 5 hours ago

CBCCanada

CBC Canadian News Restaurant owner targeted by coronavirus rumour bewildered by lies spread online https://t.co/d9C1uK85vu https://t.co/aoWFpUTxtp 5 hours ago

cbcnewsbc

CBC British Columbia Restaurant owner targeted by coronavirus rumour bewildered by lies spread online https://t.co/otbfZ6kk1J https://t.co/4ewaJ2vfnw 6 hours ago

presslives

بريس لايف presslive Restaurant owner targeted by coronavirus rumour bewildered by lies spread online https://t.co/0iExnjIlVB https://t.co/WrbMyxs4bw 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.