Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Catholic, French teachers resume talks with Ontario government as strike looms

Catholic, French teachers resume talks with Ontario government as strike looms

CP24 Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Bargaining is set to resume today between the Ontario government and two teachers' unions, just one day before a planned joint strike by all four major teacher groups in the province.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Talks resume between Ontario government, Catholic teachers as more strikes loom

Ontario's Catholic teachers are back at the bargaining table with the provincial government today in a bid to head off further job action.
CP24

Ontario Catholic teachers announce rotating strikes for next week

Catholic school teachers will hold rotating strikes across Ontario next week following Friday's province-wide walkout led by the four major education unions.
CP24


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.