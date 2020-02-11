Global  

Three teens arrested in connection with violent bank robbery in Markham

Thursday, 20 February 2020
Three teens are in custody following a violent bank robbery in Markham that left four employees injured.
Suspects arrested after four people injured during bank robbery in Markham

York Regional Police are investigating after four people were injured during a bank robbery in Markham Wednesday night.
CP24

