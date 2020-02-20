Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Human brain found in package originating from Toronto at U.S. border

Human brain found in package originating from Toronto at U.S. border

CP24 Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
U.S. border officials say they've seized a human brain that was found in a Canadian mail truck originating in Toronto.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Human brain inside jar seized at Blue Water Bridge on Valentine's Day

Human brain inside jar seized at Blue Water Bridge on Valentine's Day 01:49

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a human brain at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron last week.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Human brain specimen seized from Canada-based shipment by US Customs officers

Customs and Border Protection officers seized a human brain sent through the mail near the Michigan-Canadian border last week, the agency said. 
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CTV News

Tweets about this

SabrinaSpiher

Bernie is going to win. 🌱🌹🏴 RT @TorontoStar: A human brain has been discovered in package at the U.S. border. Officials say it originated from Toronto. https://t.co/U… 8 seconds ago

DIDNOTVOTEFOR44

❌🇺🇸WatchDog🇺🇸❌ ❌Against #OLIAR❌ RT @vmbb12: Human brain seized at border... Upon opening the shipment, CBP officers found the package to contain a human brain specimen ins… 11 seconds ago

MackLamoureux

Mack Lamoureux On Valentine's day, U.S. border officials found a package which contained a human brain in a mason jar. It was bein… https://t.co/Dq69wsL5X5 1 minute ago

matt_sena

Matt Sena RT @CP24: Human brain found in package originating from Toronto at U.S. border https://t.co/yEywdlBpE6 https://t.co/Z1kTI33MlI 2 minutes ago

90sSlowJamz

Member of D.S.A. - “Drinkin’ Some Ale!” They call Toronto “The Six” because there is only 6 of theses things there. Lol. Now they will have to call it “The… https://t.co/QQXwniDFwj 16 minutes ago

CindyMoynan

Cindy Moynan @CPC_HQ .@CPC_HQ here clearly you’ve lost yours. https://t.co/J21A8dTIS2 37 minutes ago

CindyMoynan

Cindy Moynan @AndrewLawton Hey .@AndrewLawton they found what you lost! https://t.co/J21A8dTIS2 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.