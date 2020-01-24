Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Trudeau calls blockades an 'unacceptable situation' ahead of cabinet meeting

Trudeau calls blockades an 'unacceptable situation' ahead of cabinet meeting

CBC.ca Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet are huddled in Ottawa this morning to chart a path forward as the Indigenous-led rail blockades hit the two-week mark Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trudeau Calls For Patience, Resolve To End Rail Blockades [Video]Trudeau Calls For Patience, Resolve To End Rail Blockades

The prime minister says that "finding a solution" to protests that have sprung up in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs will not be simple.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 11:10Published

Trudeau Buys Doughnuts And Faces Backlash [Video]Trudeau Buys Doughnuts And Faces Backlash

While Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won the election in Canada, he continues to put himself in troubling situations. According to CNN, he tried to do something nice by bringing pastries from a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trudeau confers with cabinet ministers as rail blockades continue

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in talks over the weekend with federal cabinet ministers as protesters opposed to a pipeline project in British Columbia...
CTV News

Trudeau tightlipped on plan to end protests 'quickly and peacefully'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was tightlipped Monday about his plan to deal with anti-pipeline blockades on railways, bridges and highways as he emerged from an...
CP24


Tweets about this

realJeff45

Jeff 🆓🆎 The lack of leadership and problem solving skills this Prime Minister has a shown over the past couple weeks just p… https://t.co/Dw62rnYpoW 14 minutes ago

mcguffindavid

David McGuffin RT @JPTasker: New today — Trudeau calls blockades an 'unacceptable situation' ahead of cabinet meeting. https://t.co/JmCYmJ9sYN #cdnpoli ht… 19 minutes ago

JPTasker

John Paul Tasker New today — Trudeau calls blockades an 'unacceptable situation' ahead of cabinet meeting. https://t.co/JmCYmJ9sYN… https://t.co/WNXcyKxuZc 21 minutes ago

natnewswatch

National Newswatch Trudeau calls blockades an 'unacceptable situation' ahead of cabinet meeting | CBC News https://t.co/4zoknyfdYc 29 minutes ago

PolifiON

Polifi RT @CBCPolitics: Trudeau calls blockades an 'unacceptable situation' ahead of cabinet meeting https://t.co/pbJVcurFsl #hw #cdnpoli https://… 44 minutes ago

CBCPolitics

CBC Politics Trudeau calls blockades an 'unacceptable situation' ahead of cabinet meeting https://t.co/pbJVcurFsl #hw #cdnpoli https://t.co/JLSr7UHN1e 46 minutes ago

CBCCanada

CBC Canadian News Trudeau calls blockades an 'unacceptable situation' ahead of cabinet meeting https://t.co/RhArfGHFpV https://t.co/NNa1KRUhDN 58 minutes ago

Canada24News

Canada24News Trudeau calls blockades an 'unacceptable situation' ahead of cabinet meeting https://t.co/CRBQuCqiul situation-ahea… https://t.co/YGSOeB9rdh 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.