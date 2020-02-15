Global  

Former City of Thunder Bay mayor Keith Hobbs found not guilty of extortion

CBC.ca Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The verdict in one of Thunder Bay's highest profile court cases in years was handed down Thursday when the northwestern Ontario city's former mayor Keith Hobbs was found not guilty of extortion.
