New presumptive case of novel coronavirus in Toronto, health officials say

CBC.ca Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Ontario health officials say there's a new presumptive case of the novel coronavirus in Toronto.
News video: Coronavirus Confirmed In Sacramento County

Coronavirus Confirmed In Sacramento County 01:17

 Sacramento County Public Health officials have announced the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Sacramento County.

New Coronavirus Cases Fall In China [Video]New Coronavirus Cases Fall In China

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported a sharp fall in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new..

Coronavirus outbreak: Ethiopia steps up prevention measures [Video]Coronavirus outbreak: Ethiopia steps up prevention measures

Ethiopia is bolstering preparedness to contain a possible outbreak of coronavirus.

Recent related news from verified sources

New presumptive case of COVID-19 recorded in B.C.

British Columbia's health minister and provincial health officer provided an update on the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 Thursday evening.
CTV News

News24.com | eSwatini monitoring a suspected case of coronavirus - report

The Health Ministry in eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) has said it is monitoring its first suspected case of novel coronavirus.
News24


