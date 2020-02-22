Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > 2 Catholic boards in GTA 'deeply concerned' at report of sex abuse by Jean Vanier

2 Catholic boards in GTA 'deeply concerned' at report of sex abuse by Jean Vanier

CBC.ca Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Two Catholic school boards in the Greater Toronto Area say they are deeply distressed at a report that found respected Canadian religious figure Jean Vanier sexually abused at least six women.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

King's University principal calls Jean Vanier's actions described in L'Arche inquiry 'reprehensible'

The principal of King's University College says the school is "devastated" after a report uncovered sexual abuse from prominent Catholic figure Jean Vanier,...
CBC.ca Also reported by •BBC News

L'Arche founder Jean Vanier sexually abused women

L'Arche founder Jean Vanier sexually abused womenVanier had "manipulative sexual relationships" involving "coercion" with at least six women between 1970 and 2005, according to Canadian newspaper the Globe and...
WorldNews Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.