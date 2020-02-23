Tyendinaga Mohawks say they've been given midnight deadline to clear camps Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Ontario Provincial Police and CN Rail have told the Mohawks they have to clear their camps in Tyendinaga, Ont., by midnight ET tonight or they will face a police investigation and charges, Tyendinaga Mohawk Kanenhariyo Seth Lefort tells CBC News. 👓 View full article

