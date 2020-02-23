Global  

Tyendinaga Mohawks say they've been given midnight deadline to clear camps

CBC.ca Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Ontario Provincial Police and CN Rail have told the Mohawks they have to clear their camps in Tyendinaga, Ont., by midnight ET tonight or they will face a police investigation and charges, Tyendinaga Mohawk Kanenhariyo Seth Lefort tells CBC News.
