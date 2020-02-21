Global  

Protesters remain at rail blockade in eastern Ontario after OPP deadline passes

CP24 Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Ontario Provincial Police reportedly gave protesters until midnight Sunday to clear a rail blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, or face an investigation and possible criminal charges.
Rail blockades causing containers to pile up at Canadian ports

A rail blockade in eastern Ontario is jamming up Canada's three biggest ports, prompting some shippers to take their business elsewhere as cargo piles up and...
CBC.ca

Canadian police move to clear indigenous protest in Ontario

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police moved on Monday to clear an indigenous rail blockade in Ontario that has crippled freight and passenger rail traffic in most of...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caCP24

musgrove_mark

Mark Musgrove RT @CP24: Rail blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk territory in eastern Ontario remains after midnight OPP deadline to leave passes https://t.co… 26 minutes ago

Sue73157747

Sue 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @themadsloth: Rail blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk territory continues after OPP deadline passes https://t.co/7HWlpMoeeB 35 minutes ago

themadsloth

🍁Miss🍁 Rail blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk territory continues after OPP deadline passes https://t.co/7HWlpMoeeB 1 hour ago

AdamCC75

Friendfeed RT @morninglive: Protesters remain on one of Canada’s busiest rail corridors despite a warning from police to clear the area 6 hours ago. S… 2 hours ago

Negrita22

۞LorennaYturbe۞ RT @NEWSTALK1010: Good morning from the rail blockade in Tyendinaga where protesters remain despite a midnight deadline given by the OPP. I… 2 hours ago

NEWSTALK1010

NEWSTALK1010 Good morning from the rail blockade in Tyendinaga where protesters remain despite a midnight deadline given by the… https://t.co/VCTBW3HfOp 3 hours ago

