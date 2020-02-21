Protesters remain at rail blockade in eastern Ontario after OPP deadline passes

Mark Musgrove RT @CP24: Rail blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk territory in eastern Ontario remains after midnight OPP deadline to leave passes https://t.co… 26 minutes ago Sue 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @themadsloth: Rail blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk territory continues after OPP deadline passes https://t.co/7HWlpMoeeB 35 minutes ago 🍁Miss🍁 Rail blockade in Tyendinaga Mohawk territory continues after OPP deadline passes https://t.co/7HWlpMoeeB 1 hour ago Friendfeed RT @morninglive: Protesters remain on one of Canada’s busiest rail corridors despite a warning from police to clear the area 6 hours ago. S… 2 hours ago ۞LorennaYturbe۞ RT @NEWSTALK1010: Good morning from the rail blockade in Tyendinaga where protesters remain despite a midnight deadline given by the OPP. I… 2 hours ago NEWSTALK1010 Good morning from the rail blockade in Tyendinaga where protesters remain despite a midnight deadline given by the… https://t.co/VCTBW3HfOp 3 hours ago