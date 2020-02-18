Global  

Trudeau revisits blackface embarrassment during Black History Month

CP24 Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Justin Trudeau acknowledged his own past history of unconscious racism during a celebration Monday of Black History Month.
News video: Black History Month: Honoring Jane Malone

Black History Month: Honoring Jane Malone 00:27

 Black History Month: Honoring Jane Malone

