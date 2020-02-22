Global  

Canadian organizations grapple with Jean Vanier's legacy after sex abuse report

CP24 Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The release of a report that found non-profit founder Jean Vanier sexually abused at least six women sent a shock wave through the Canadian institutions associated with him, leaving many facing difficult decisions on how to disassociate from a man once considered a hero.
0
Recent related news

L'Arche founder Jean Vanier sexually abused women - internal report

A report by L'Arche finds that Jean Vanier, who died last year, abused women for decades.
BBC News

2 Catholic boards in GTA 'deeply concerned' at report of sex abuse by Jean Vanier

Two Catholic school boards in the Greater Toronto Area say they are deeply distressed at a report that found respected Canadian religious figure Jean Vanier...
CBC.ca Also reported by •WorldNews

