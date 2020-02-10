Crwe World Albertans still make the most money, but other provinces are catching up https://t.co/ZKDRtBAPDh 24 minutes ago

Arvin White Cow ( Buffalo Grass ) Albertans still make the most money, but other provinces are catching up | CBC News https://t.co/nGAsUWLVxY 26 minutes ago

Doug Dirks Albertans still make the most money, but other provinces are catching up | CBC News https://t.co/fZOmWQ5RqT @CBCHomestretch #ableg #cdnpoli 32 minutes ago

kapergurl RT @CBCCanada: Albertans still make the most money, but other provinces are catching up https://t.co/Cf2RRM47HP https://t.co/TXeGPiKoj9 44 minutes ago

Paul G Murphy Albertans still make the most money, but other provinces are catching up | CBC News https://t.co/JlLUxgrfJR 48 minutes ago

Deb Rulé RT @CBCCalgary: Albertans still make the most money, but other provinces are catching up https://t.co/MCil3TLRoM https://t.co/cpRMurLPVT 57 minutes ago

Canadian Island Gal🇨🇦🇧🇸 "Albertans still make the most money, but other Provinces are catching up" - NS will NEVER catch up to AB⬇️… https://t.co/FxL2IyAddU 2 hours ago