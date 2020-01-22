Federal carbon pricing law unconstitutional, Alberta Court of Appeal rules

The federal government's carbon tax has been ruled unconstitutional by the Court of Appeal of Alberta, on the grounds that it intrudes on provincial jurisdiction.



