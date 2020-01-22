Global  

Federal carbon pricing law unconstitutional, Alberta Court of Appeal rules

CBC.ca Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The federal government's carbon tax has been ruled unconstitutional by the Court of Appeal of Alberta, on the grounds that it intrudes on provincial jurisdiction. 
Alberta appeals court rules federal carbon tax unconstitutional

In a 4 to 1 decision, the Alberta Court of Appeal became the first to declare the federal carbon tax unconstitutional.
CTV News

Alberta Court of Appeal to rule on whether federal carbon tax should stand

The Alberta Court of Appeal is to release its decision today in the province's challenge of the federal government's carbon tax.
CBC.ca

