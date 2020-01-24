Global  

Champagne urges Canadians to check travel advisories as coronavirus spreads

CBC.ca Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne is urging Canadians planning international trips to keep a close eye on government travel advisories as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.
