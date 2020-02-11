Global  

City under snowfall warning ahead of major winter storm, 15 to 25 cm is expected

CP24 Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Toronto ahead of the arrival of a winter storm that is expected to begin early Wednesday morning.
News video: Increasing potential for a major winter storm in southern Quebec

Increasing potential for a major winter storm in southern Quebec 00:42

 Snow will develop Wednesday night and continue through Thursday for much of the region. Weather specialist Chris Mei takes a closer look at the amounts and timing.

