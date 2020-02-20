Global  

Snowfall will strengthen throughout the day, possibly generate 25 cm

CP24 Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Environment Canada says the morning’s sheets of snow will grow to become heavy snowfall by the evening commute, with temperatures throughout hovering around the freezing mark.
Credit: WXYZ Detroit
News video: Winter Weather Advisories in effect for southeast Michigan

Winter Weather Advisories in effect for southeast Michigan 02:29

 Snow is tapering off early Wednesday morning before it returns late in the morning through the evening with 3-5 more inches of snow possible.

