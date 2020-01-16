Global  

3 arrested as Toronto police break up rail blockade that disrupted GO train service

CBC.ca Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Toronto police moved in overnight and broke up a protest that disrupted GO train service on the Milton line yesterday.
