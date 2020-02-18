Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Alberta government to add tourism levy to short-term rentals

Alberta government to add tourism levy to short-term rentals

CBC.ca Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The Alberta government plans to introduce details about extending its tourism levy to short-term rentals such as Airbnb, HomeAway and VRBO. A government spokesperson confirmed that details of the levy will be announced in Thursday's budget. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Restrictions placed on Franklin short term vacation rentals [Video]Restrictions placed on Franklin short term vacation rentals

New short term vacation rentals in residential areas in Franklin now have to be owner-occupied as the city juggles tourism growth and resident concerns.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:09Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bobthefonz

Bob Newman RT @CBCCanada: Alberta government to add tourism levy to short-term rentals https://t.co/TW3n4rSPZT https://t.co/543fbGhBpD 1 minute ago

Alberta411

Alberta411 Alberta government to add tourism levy to short-term rentals https://t.co/lgoobzTsPc #AB 27 minutes ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Alberta government to add tourism levy to short-term rentals https://t.co/iZp2Qfhy6Z 50 minutes ago

YesPropF

ShareBetter SF RT @CBCCalgary: Alberta government to add tourism levy to short-term rentals https://t.co/Yjju98FxFi https://t.co/vAyvkUx8SA 2 hours ago

markrehbein1

markrehbein Alberta government to add tourism levy to short-term rentals | CBC News #ableg #abecon https://t.co/gD1bpTKcQ0 3 hours ago

Canada_News_

Canada Alberta government to add tourism levy to short-term rentals #CanadaNews https://t.co/UKpKKiLRt0 3 hours ago

CBCCanada

CBC Canadian News Alberta government to add tourism levy to short-term rentals https://t.co/TW3n4rSPZT https://t.co/543fbGhBpD 3 hours ago

Canada24News

Canada24News Alberta government to add tourism levy to short-term rentals https://t.co/f7cSvRwT16 https://t.co/JUPmiO5Hke 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.