Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Anonymous bomb threat causes Casino Rama to evacuate property

Anonymous bomb threat causes Casino Rama to evacuate property

CP24 Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
A popular casino north of Toronto has been evacuated as police investigate a threat to the building.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

canada_irca

اخبار ایرانیان کانادا Irca news RT @CP24: Anonymous bomb threat causes Casino Rama to evacuate property https://t.co/Ci2BDLTXjA https://t.co/YbAWCmIkOw 14 minutes ago

NoMultiCult

Made In Canada #TerrorismInCanada Looks like someone wants that property. https://t.co/4VpLJVWA89 30 minutes ago

CP24

CP24 Anonymous bomb threat causes Casino Rama to evacuate property https://t.co/Ci2BDLTXjA https://t.co/YbAWCmIkOw 1 hour ago

1041TheDock

104.1 The Dock @CasinoRamaLive has been evacuated after receiving a bomb threat: #Breakingnews https://t.co/nsY8Nv2gpV 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.