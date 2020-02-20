School bus cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

Here is a list of school bus cancellations in the GTA for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020:



Recent related videos from verified sources Third-grade girl getting off school bus struck by car in Cleveland A third-grade girl who was getting off a school bus was struck by a passing vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to Cleveland police. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:28Published 6 days ago School Bus Involved In Crash In Bridgewater Township, NJ A school bus collided with an SUV and another vehicle in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey, on Thursday. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:32Published 1 week ago You Might Like

Tweets about this