Ontario Liberal Party front-runner Steven Del Duca wants protected land to save his private pool

S. O'Connor RT @sunlorrie: Geezus, wasn't his own GO station enough? Ontario Liberal Party front-runner Steven Del Duca wants protected land to save hi… 5 minutes ago

MARC MICHAELS RT @CBCQueensPark: So much #onpoli news today.... 1. CBC News reveals that the front-runner for the Ontario Liberal Party leadership built… 16 minutes ago

Shirley Davies @ontarioisproud @bmacd777 corrupt..wants special treatment https://t.co/oUzhZMxUts 34 minutes ago

Ann Peel RT @HumeChristopher: Surely the Liberals, who will win the next Ont election, can find a smarter leader than a fool like Del Duca? Ontario… 36 minutes ago

Palladio In my world as a planner I have found that’s it’s usually the rich who try to skirt the rules. Other planners may a… https://t.co/6UOTCjTnJH 52 minutes ago

ed wely RT @CBCNews: Steven Del Duca, the front-runner in the race to become the next leader of the Ontario Liberal Party, built a pool last summer… 1 hour ago