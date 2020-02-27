Ontario Liberal Party front-runner Steven Del Duca wants protected land to save his private pool

|Global
|
|
WORTH WATCHING
Secretive South Korea church under scrutiny over coronavirus
Ambulance rushes to Turkey hospital following reports of Idlib air strikes
Turkish army releases footage of strikes against Syrian government targets
'Civilians here in northwest Syria have a right to live,' White Helmets volunteer says
|Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
|© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|About us | Contact us | Disclaimer | Press Room | Terms & Conditions | Content Accreditation
RSS | News for my Website | Free news search widget | In the News | DMCA / Content Removal | Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? Send us your feedback | LIKE us on Facebook FOLLOW us on Twitter • FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.