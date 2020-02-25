Toronto husband of Ontario's fifth COVID-19 case test positive for virus

The husband of a Toronto woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday night has also tested positive, representing Ontario's first confirmed instance of local human-to-human transmission of the virus.

