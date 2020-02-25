Global  

Toronto husband of Ontario's fifth COVID-19 case test positive for virus

CP24 Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The husband of a Toronto woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday night has also tested positive, representing Ontario's first confirmed instance of local human-to-human transmission of the virus.
News video: Why COVID-19 infections surged in South Korea

Why COVID-19 infections surged in South Korea 01:41

 DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA — Coronavirus infection cases have surged in South Korea, with more than half linked to a religious cult whose secretive nature is said to have helped the virus spread undetected. The Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,146 confirmed COVID-19...

Husband of Ontario's fifth COVID-19 patient also tests positive for virus

The husband of the fifth novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patient in Ontario has also tested positive for the virus in Toronto.
CTV News

Province confirms fifth case of COVID-19, woman returned from Iran

Public health officials say a Toronto woman in her 60s who recently returned home from Iran is Ontario's fifth presumptive positive coronavirus case.
CP24


