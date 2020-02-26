Michael S. Sandoval RT @WierzchosKacper: BIG NEWS (thread 1/3). Earth has a new temporarily captured object/Possible mini-moon called 2020 CD3. On the night of… 6 seconds ago assayouti akinola RT @cnni: Earth has captured a tiny object and pulled it into orbit. It's only the second asteroid known to orbit Earth. And while it won'… 24 seconds ago Sabocat @criacow "roughly between the size of a cow and a hippopotamus." Earth has captured a new mini-moon | CBC News https://t.co/qPYL9SZnek 26 seconds ago Maria Israel RT @CNN: Earth has captured a tiny object and pulled it into orbit. The asteroid, known as 2020 CD3, is only the second asteroid known to o… 2 minutes ago Neptune78 Earth Seems to Have Captured an Additional Moon, And We Didn't Notice For 3 Years: https://t.co/IvpIe1jHxt #Science… https://t.co/0y4pWdJ9fa 3 minutes ago CBC North Earth has captured a new mini-moon https://t.co/O8UQZ0yBnQ https://t.co/7M4RRvUxg4 4 minutes ago Beka RT @CNN: Earth has captured a tiny object and pulled it into orbit. It's only the second asteroid known to orbit Earth. And while it won't… 4 minutes ago CBC Tech and Science Earth has captured a new mini-moon https://t.co/ZCBqYdFuxg https://t.co/lLsvJGdiGK 5 minutes ago