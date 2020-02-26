Global  

Earth has captured a new mini-moon

CBC.ca Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Earth has a tiny new companion in its journey around the sun — at least for now.
New "Mini-Moon" Orbiting Earth

New “Mini-Moon” Orbiting Earth 00:26

 New “Mini-Moon” Orbiting Earth

Earth Appears To Have A New Moon, Astronomers Say
Earth appears to have a new moon.

Earth appears to have a new moon.

New Neptune-Sized Exoplanet Is Incredibly Close To Earth
A new Neptune-sized exoplanet has been discovered incredibly close to Earth.

A new Neptune-sized exoplanet has been discovered incredibly close to Earth.

Earth has new, but temporary, natural moon

Earth has new, but temporary, natural moonWashington DC (UPI) Feb 26, 2020 There is a new, but temporary, natural moon orbiting Earth, according to the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet...
Space Daily Also reported by •HinduSeattle TimesThe Next Web

Ancient meteorite site on Earth could reveal new clues about Mars' past

Ancient meteorite site on Earth could reveal new clues about Mars' pastRiverside CA (SPX) Feb 27, 2020 Scientists have devised new analytical tools to break down the enigmatic history of Mars' atmosphere - and whether life was...
Space Daily Also reported by •FOXNews.com

ThePuppyDogKing

Michael S. Sandoval RT @WierzchosKacper: BIG NEWS (thread 1/3). Earth has a new temporarily captured object/Possible mini-moon called 2020 CD3. On the night of… 6 seconds ago

assayoutim

assayouti akinola RT @cnni: Earth has captured a tiny object and pulled it into orbit. It's only the second asteroid known to orbit Earth. And while it won'… 24 seconds ago

Sabocat

Sabocat @criacow "roughly between the size of a cow and a hippopotamus." Earth has captured a new mini-moon | CBC News https://t.co/qPYL9SZnek 26 seconds ago

MariaIsrael4

Maria Israel RT @CNN: Earth has captured a tiny object and pulled it into orbit. The asteroid, known as 2020 CD3, is only the second asteroid known to o… 2 minutes ago

OhmsLaw78

Neptune78 Earth Seems to Have Captured an Additional Moon, And We Didn't Notice For 3 Years: https://t.co/IvpIe1jHxt #Science… https://t.co/0y4pWdJ9fa 3 minutes ago

CBCNorth

CBC North Earth has captured a new mini-moon https://t.co/O8UQZ0yBnQ https://t.co/7M4RRvUxg4 4 minutes ago

saurgristiel

Beka RT @CNN: Earth has captured a tiny object and pulled it into orbit. It's only the second asteroid known to orbit Earth. And while it won't… 4 minutes ago

CBCTechSci

CBC Tech and Science Earth has captured a new mini-moon https://t.co/ZCBqYdFuxg https://t.co/lLsvJGdiGK 5 minutes ago

