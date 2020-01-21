Global growth downgrade likely, IMF says

Enzo Calamo IMF likely to downgrade global growth due to coronavirus: spokesman - Reuters | @scoopit https://t.co/9gcx1m7glM 2 days ago

Hazel Sali RT @theedgemalaysia: "This is something that really can only be tackled via international cooperation. It is not something that stops at in… 2 days ago

The Edge Malaysia "This is something that really can only be tackled via international cooperation. It is not something that stops at… https://t.co/4PcC6Z8mJb 2 days ago

⚡Ripple for Africa ⚡ RT @Ianbins: IMF likely to downgrade global growth due to coronavirus, spokesman says https://t.co/SX8phj133H 2 days ago

Xtrimp The world will notice The game is already played https://t.co/Ww8dH61rbC 2 days ago

Ian Northing IMF likely to downgrade global growth due to coronavirus, spokesman says https://t.co/SX8phj133H 2 days ago

Dougy's Daily Digest IMF warns global growth downgrade likely as coronavirus plagues world markets https://t.co/5LS8vyPQEw via @skinnergj 3 days ago