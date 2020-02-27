Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > TMX halts all trading on TSX, TSXV due to order entry problem

TMX halts all trading on TSX, TSXV due to order entry problem

CP24 Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The TMX Group says trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange has been halted due to a problem with entering orders.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Technical issue halts trading on TSX, TSXV and TSX Alpha exchanges

Several indexes owned by TMX Group Ltd. have been halted due to a technical issue.
CTV News


Tweets about this

Torontonicity

Torontonicity.com RT @CP24: UPDATE: The TMX Group says trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, and TSX Alpha has been halted for the rem… 3 minutes ago

WinnipegNews

Winnipeg Free Press TMX says trading halted for rest of day https://t.co/bMiRLvCLZK 3 minutes ago

JonChevreau

Jonathan Chevreau RT @CP24: MORE: All trading on TSX, TSX Venture and TSX Alpha halted due to order entry issue https://t.co/NiJ2bDvw5t https://t.co/4yk4XPxe… 14 minutes ago

amruthasuri

SB Technical issue halts trading on TSX, TSXV and TSX Alpha exchanges #Trading via https://t.co/gydENhzRSg https://t.co/MjpVF9f4v4 27 minutes ago

CP24

CP24 UPDATE: The TMX Group says trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, and TSX Alpha has been halt… https://t.co/b6a4t3PLxL 32 minutes ago

CTVMontreal

CTV Montreal Technical issue halts trading on TSX, TSXV and TSX Alpha exchanges https://t.co/zxlCNOAt1s https://t.co/nzRUxLbKIz 33 minutes ago

SteveCoville

Steve Coville The TMX Group says trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange has been halted due to a proble..… https://t.co/dPoslQfoti 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.