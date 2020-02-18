No injuries reported after home under construction in west end collapses

No injuries were reported after a home under construction in the city’s west end collapsed Thursday afternoon.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources West End residents fearful it will become 'OTR 2.0' A wide-ranging housing study released last fall indicates 44 percent of West End residents are "extremely threatened, very threatened or threatened" with displacement. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:10Published 1 week ago Table tennis coach who turns 80 this year has devoted his life to the sport A table tennis coach who turns 80 this year says he is so devoted to the sport - that he never got married. Chris Town, 79, has been thrilling table tennis courts around the globe since he was just.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:52Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this