Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > B.C. says woman who travelled from Iran is the province's eighth case of COVID-19

B.C. says woman who travelled from Iran is the province's eighth case of COVID-19

CP24 Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
The B.C. government has confirmed a new presumptive positive case of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City

First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City 01:00

 First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed a woman returning from Iran tested positive for COVID-19 late Sunday. The patient is currently isolated in her home with respiratory symptoms. State officials are already in touch with those who have been in close...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Second Death In Washington, First Case In NYC [Video]Coronavirus Update: Second Death In Washington, First Case In NYC

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the first confirmed case in New York is a Manhattan woman who recently traveled to Iran. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:17Published

Mysterious Solano County Coronavirus Case Prompts Investigation [Video]Mysterious Solano County Coronavirus Case Prompts Investigation

Medical experts are trying to retrace the steps of a Solano County woman who contracted the coronavirus, the first case of possible community spread of the virus in the United States. Jackie Ward..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

B.C. health officials announce 8th case of COVID-19 in woman visiting from Iran

B.C health officials have announced the province’s eighth case of novel coronavirus in a woman visiting from Iran.
CTV News

Canadian province Ontario confirms eighth case of coronavirus disease

Canada's province of Ontario confirmed its eighth case of the COVID-19 disease caused by the newly-identified coronavirus in its capital city of Toronto, health...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.