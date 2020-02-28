B.C. says woman who travelled from Iran is the province's eighth case of COVID-19



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Update: Second Death In Washington, First Case In NYC Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the first confirmed case in New York is a Manhattan woman who recently traveled to Iran. CBS2's Christina Fan reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:17Published 2 days ago Mysterious Solano County Coronavirus Case Prompts Investigation Medical experts are trying to retrace the steps of a Solano County woman who contracted the coronavirus, the first case of possible community spread of the virus in the United States. Jackie Ward.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:04Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources B.C. health officials announce 8th case of COVID-19 in woman visiting from Iran B.C health officials have announced the province’s eighth case of novel coronavirus in a woman visiting from Iran.

CTV News 3 days ago



Canadian province Ontario confirms eighth case of coronavirus disease Canada's province of Ontario confirmed its eighth case of the COVID-19 disease caused by the newly-identified coronavirus in its capital city of Toronto, health...

Reuters 4 days ago



