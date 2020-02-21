Global  

Officials confirm three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

CP24 Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Provincial health officials confirm three new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Ontario to 11.
News video: CDC Officials Report 2 New Coronavirus Cases With Unknown Origins

CDC Officials Report 2 New Coronavirus Cases With Unknown Origins 00:58

 According to the CDC, the cases do not appear to be travel related or traceable to other infection cases, prompting concerns of a &quot;community spread.&quot;

Three more patients test positive for Covid-19 in the UK [Video]Three more patients test positive for Covid-19 in the UK

Three further patients in England have tested positive for Covid-19. Two patients recently returned from Italy and the other patient recently returned from Asia. All three are being investigated and..

'Be prepared for more flooding,' officials advise Lake Ontario shoreline residents [Video]"Be prepared for more flooding," officials advise Lake Ontario shoreline residents

Niagara County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz tells 7 Eyewitness News that levels on Lake Ontario are 4 to 5 inches higher than they were at this time a year ago.

Three new coronavirus cases discovered in northern Italy

Three people have tested positive in Italy for coronavirus, the northern Lombardy region said on Friday, the first known cases of local transmission of the...
Ontario confirms three new case of COVID-19 in GTA, bringing total confirmed cases to 11

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health has confirmed three new positive cases of the COVID-19 virus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the...
