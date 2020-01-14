Global  

Feds, Wet'suwet'en reach tentative deal on Coastal GasLink pipeline

CP24 Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
A Wet'suwet'en hereditary chief and senior government ministers say they have reached a proposed arrangement in discussing a pipeline dispute that has prompted solidarity protests across Canada in recent weeks.
Wet’suwet’en Supporters Picket B.C. Government Services [Video]Wet’suwet’en Supporters Picket B.C. Government Services

Hundreds showed up outside B.C. government services in Victoria to support Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposing the Coastal GasLink Pipeline

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:15Published

Disputes Over B.C. Pipeline Continue To Escalate [Video]Disputes Over B.C. Pipeline Continue To Escalate

Disputes over the Coastal GasLink pipeline persist as First Nation’s people continue to protest the multi-billion dollar energy project.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:18Published

