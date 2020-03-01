Global  

York Region reports three new positive cases of COVID-19, Toronto with one new case

CP24 Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Four new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in York Region and Toronto on Sunday afternoon, provincial health officials said.
