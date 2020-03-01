shamimaj RT @CP24: #BREAKING: The husband of York Region’s first COVID-19 case is among the three new positive cases of the virus, York Region’s med… 5 hours ago Jessika Morelli York Region reports three new positive cases of COVID-19, Toronto with one new case | https://t.co/cJ5DCfboeZ https://t.co/rD1LJzKP9Z 16 hours ago SouthAsianDaily.com Four new cases in Canada - three in York Region and one in Toronto. All four patients have recent travel history -… https://t.co/7bZxGA5rjs 16 hours ago sandy hoarder 🍳 RT @YorkRegionGovt: York Region reports three new positive cases of #COVID19, bringing the total case number to four. Details around the ne… 17 hours ago