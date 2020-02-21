Global  

Pete Buttigieg drops out of US presidential race

SBS Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Former mayor Pete Buttigieg will suspend his campaign for US president, a campaign aide for the Democratic contender says.
News video: Pete Buttigieg Cancels Dallas Visit Amid Rumors He Will Drop Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Pete Buttigieg Cancels Dallas Visit Amid Rumors He Will Drop Out Of 2020 Presidential Race 03:18

 Pete Buttigieg has cancelled his visit to Dallas Sunday amid rumors that he has made a decision to drop out of the 2020 presidential race.

CBS News: Buttigieg To Drop Out [Video]CBS News: Buttigieg To Drop Out

CBS News has learned Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigeg is set to drop out of the 2020 presidential race. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

Net Worth Of Each 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate [Video]Net Worth Of Each 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate

Pete Buttigieg’s net worth is $100,000 as of the summer of 2019.

Pete Buttigieg to drop out of US presidential race after big Biden win

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was preparing to drop out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, an aide said on Sunday, the...
Washington Lt. Governor Cyrus Habib endorses Pete Buttigieg for President

Washington's Lieutenant Governor Cyrus Habib endorses Pete Buttigieg for the Democratic presidential nomination.  "Mayor Pete" has made three fundraising visits...
JoeKerrPouKerr

Joseph Kerr RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the 2020 race. He rose to the top tier of the Democratic presidential field b… 2 seconds ago

toddprincetv

Todd Prince Pete Buttigieg is ending his presidential bid - The Washington Post https://t.co/7rgv4PwCZd 3 seconds ago

B__mer

Vote For Bernie Sanders RT @telesurenglish: If a candidate drops out of the race, he or she may endorse a rival candidate in the same party. #Buttigieg https://t.c… 3 seconds ago

C_Bright1988

Chris RT @outmagazine: As an openly gay man, the visibility Pete Buttigieg provided throughout his campaign meant a lot. https://t.co/zLpHO6EKDM 6 seconds ago

Obed30

Obie A RT @washingtonpost: Breaking news: Pete Buttigieg, 38-year-old former South Bend, Ind., mayor, ends presidential bid https://t.co/IpC1Qq0bWU 6 seconds ago

beermanTom

Finesse RT @MIPatriot13: Pro-Abortion Mayor Pete Buttigieg drops out of Democrat Presidential race. Bye! 👋 https://t.co/65mHGwqJzS 7 seconds ago

melodious1960

Melody Peters RT @mmpadellan: BREAKING: Mayor Pete Buttigieg has dropped out of the race. #ThankYouPete for your ideas and your voice. We hope your step… 8 seconds ago

MissILmom

Anne E. Patriot⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @readyletsgo27: See ya Bootyjudge! Go back to being a horrible mayor in South Bend. Pete Buttigieg to Quit Democratic Presidential Race… 9 seconds ago

