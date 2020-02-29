Global  

2nd coronavirus death at Seattle-area nursing facility where dozens more are sick

CBC.ca Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Health officials in Washington state said Sunday night that a second person had died from the coronavirus — a man in his 70s from a nursing facility near Seattle where dozens of people were sick and had been tested for the virus.
Credit: Wochit
News video: Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality

Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality 00:36

 According to Reuters on Saturday, a Washington state man has become the United States’ first fatality from the coronavirus. The death comes after the Trump administration stepped up efforts to combat the spread of the global outbreak. The patient, who was chronically ill prior to contracting...

Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus [Video]Nursing Home Patients, Staff Show 'Some Sort Of Symptoms' Of Coronavirus

Two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state had links to a long-term care facility in the city of Kirkland. According to Reuters, state health officials say more than 50 other..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Trump Said They're Ordering 'A Lot Of Different Elements Of Medical' To Fight The Coronavirus [Video]Trump Said They're Ordering 'A Lot Of Different Elements Of Medical' To Fight The Coronavirus

President Donald Trump said they’re ordering “a lot of supplies” to deal with the coronavirus. According to Business Insider, he said they’re ordering “a lot of different elements of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published


Nursing Home is a Focus as Signs Grow of Coronavirus’s Spread in U.S.

Officials see growing indications that the virus has been spreading undetected in the Seattle suburbs for weeks. Two confirmed cases at a nursing facility have...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •WorldNews

Wash. state sees 1st virus death in US, declares emergency

The governor of Washington declared a state of emergency Saturday after a man died there of COVID-19, the first such reported death in the United States. More...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •IndiaTimesWorldNewsReuters

Edward99223641

Edward RT @SaraCarterDC: CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: - 89,197 Infected globally, - 3,048 Deaths Globally, - 2 deaths in U.S. - 86 infected in U.S. N… 6 minutes ago

CBCCanada

CBC Canadian News 2nd coronavirus death at Seattle-area nursing facility where dozens more are sick https://t.co/TTbfg0oxJh https://t.co/Qroge6Cpmh 14 minutes ago

newlini

cynthia o'connor RT @katherineOma: There is a 2nd death tonight in the Seattle area due to the Coronavirus. My condolences go out to the family and friends 23 minutes ago

marceyplay

Marcey Anderson RT @usmade1001: Second coronavirus death reported in the U.S.! A second person has died of the novel coronavirus in the Seattle area and mo… 26 minutes ago

usmade1001

usmade1001 Second coronavirus death reported in the U.S.! A second person has died of the novel coronavirus in the Seattle are… https://t.co/PXiWkXJtz8 29 minutes ago

oappdev

Oscar ☕️🍵 RT @mspoweruser: Microsoft may cancel Build 2020 conference as Seattle-area confirms first U.S. death from Coronavirus - https://t.co/iPS9y… 41 minutes ago

