2nd coronavirus death at Seattle-area nursing facility where dozens more are sick
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Health officials in Washington state said Sunday night that a second person had died from the coronavirus — a man in his 70s from a nursing facility near Seattle where dozens of people were sick and had been tested for the virus.
According to Reuters on Saturday, a Washington state man has become the United States’ first fatality from the coronavirus. The death comes after the Trump administration stepped up efforts to combat the spread of the global outbreak. The patient, who was chronically ill prior to contracting...
Officials see growing indications that the virus has been spreading undetected in the Seattle suburbs for weeks. Two confirmed cases at a nursing facility have... NYTimes.com Also reported by •WorldNews
The governor of Washington declared a state of emergency Saturday after a man died there of COVID-19, the first such reported death in the United States. More... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •IndiaTimes •WorldNews •Reuters
