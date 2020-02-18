Global  

Scouts Canada policy on child abuse checks 'makes absolutely no sense,' says mom who pulled kids from program

CBC.ca Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Scouts Canada requires volunteers do background checks that show any criminal convictions, outstanding charges, warrants, probation orders or pardons for sexual offences — but the organization doesn't check whether applicants in Manitoba are on the province's child abuse registry.
