CTV Toronto Premier Doug Ford announced the new deals with the Marten Falls First Nation and Webequie First Nation. https://t.co/OTh9naFvOh 2 minutes ago BNN Bloomberg Ontario signs Ring of Fire agreements with two northern First Nations https://t.co/yon9DKd683 https://t.co/Ub1C7BneUq 3 minutes ago Marcos Arellano Ontario government signs agreement with two First Nations on Ring of Fire road | CBC News https://t.co/CferXjnWPu 5 minutes ago Hello Thunder Bay! https://t.co/Jbx3TL9Kmd: Ontario government signs agreement with two First Nations on Ring of Fire road [… https://t.co/ncYAcHlcy0 6 minutes ago Ross McLean RT @CityNews: Ontario has signed agreements with two Indigenous communities in a move the government says is a step forward in its plans to… 10 minutes ago CBCcathyalex .⁦@ONgov⁩ Ontario government signs agreement with two First Nations on Ring of Fire road #tbay… https://t.co/WUAfNNt2KL 13 minutes ago CBC Thunder Bay .⁦@ONgov⁩ Ontario government signs agreement with two First Nations on Ring of Fire road #tbay… https://t.co/16dXQWDPLO 14 minutes ago Lagat RT @680NEWS: Ontario has signed agreements with two Indigenous communities in a move the government says is a step forward in its plans to… 16 minutes ago