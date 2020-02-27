Global  

Photo of Mike Pence praying with US coronavirus taskforce fuels criticism

SBS Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
A photo of a specially-appointed coronavirus team praying at the White House has been described as "unsettling".
Trump Taps Mike Pence To Head Coronavirus Task Force [Video]Trump Taps Mike Pence To Head Coronavirus Task Force

President Donald Trump announced that he is placing Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus task force, citing his record of public health management as governor of Indiana. During his..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:52Published


Trump Names Mike Pence to Lead Coronavirus Response

President Trump sought to reassure the country that his government was controlling the spread of the coronavirus after his administration weathered days of...
NYTimes.com

Trump downplays risk, places Pence in charge of coronavirus outbreak response

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence will lead the administration’s response to the deadly coronavirus in...
Seattle Times

ohallaa

ashlyn RT @GreatScott1991: Of course Mike Pence’s response to the coronavirus is to pray it away. I wonder if they’re praying the gay away at the… 2 minutes ago

zananeichan

" I Told You So...."👽(⧖)⭐🧜🏽‍♀️🔯߷💾🌍 RT @thomaschattwill: Mike Pence and his coronavirus emergency team praying for a solution. We are so screwed. https://t.co/p020FBIK9J 3 minutes ago

Zoey56876508

Zoey RT @kttatara: Mike Pence praying that people stop choosing to have coronavirus https://t.co/sfsJigwHBr 5 minutes ago

kathy_darlene

KathyDarleneHood RT @Franklin_Graham: A touching & powerful photo of @VP @Mike_Pence & the President’s Coronavirus Taskforce praying when they met last week… 6 minutes ago

