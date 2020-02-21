Global  

Trial continues for man accused of killing 22-year-old Tess Richey

CP24 Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The murder trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling 22-year-old Tess Richey after a night out in downtown Toronto in November 2017 continues today.
