B.C. asks travellers from Iran, China to self-isolate after ninth COVID-19 case

British Columbia is asking travellers from China and Iran to isolate themselves for 14 days when they return home to Canada after confirming a ninth case of COVID-19.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed a woman returning from Iran tested positive for COVID-19 late Sunday. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 01:01Published 10 hours ago Iranians gather in long pharmacy line as coronavirus fear mounts A long line of concerned Iranians gather at a pharmacy in Rasht, Iran as fear over the coronavirus mounts on Friday (February 28). "They're lining up for medicine, masks, whatever they can get. We.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:42Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in Canada Travellers arriving in Canada from Iran will be asked to self-isolate for two weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new...

CBC.ca 1 day ago



B.C.'s 7th COVID-19 case connected to woman who flew from Iran A seventh case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in British Columbia in the Fraser Health region. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the man, in his...

CBC.ca 1 week ago





Tweets about this