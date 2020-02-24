Global  

B.C. asks travellers from Iran, China to self-isolate after ninth COVID-19 case

CP24 Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
British Columbia is asking travellers from China and Iran to isolate themselves for 14 days when they return home to Canada after confirming a ninth case of COVID-19.
News video: Preventing COVID-19 spread if you're returning from int'l travel

Preventing COVID-19 spread if you're returning from int'l travel 02:11

 Leaders with Lee Health tell Fox 4 that "self-isolation" is best for those returning to SWFL from countries with high concentrations of COVID-19.

First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City [Video]First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City

Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed a woman returning from Iran tested positive for COVID-19 late Sunday.

Iranians gather in long pharmacy line as coronavirus fear mounts [Video]Iranians gather in long pharmacy line as coronavirus fear mounts

A long line of concerned Iranians gather at a pharmacy in Rasht, Iran as fear over the coronavirus mounts on Friday (February 28). "They're lining up for medicine, masks, whatever they can get. We..

Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in Canada

Travellers arriving in Canada from Iran will be asked to self-isolate for two weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new...
CBC.ca

B.C.'s 7th COVID-19 case connected to woman who flew from Iran

A seventh case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in British Columbia in the Fraser Health region. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the man, in his...
CBC.ca


