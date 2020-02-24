Global  

RCMP denied using facial recognition technology - then said it had been using it for months

CBC.ca Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The RCMP denied using facial recognition technology as recently as January - before disclosing a few weeks later it had been using Clearview AI, a controversial app that has harvested billions of personal photos from social media, for months.
RCMP acknowledges using facial recognition technology, but won't say where

The RCMP has for the first time acknowledged using controversial facial recognition technology that has raised privacy concerns, saying it was used in the...
CBC.ca

RCMP's use of Clearview AI facial recognition technology under investigation

The federal privacy commissioner is opening an investigation into how the RCMP uses facial recognition technology, a day after the national police force...
CBC.ca

