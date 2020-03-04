Global  

Long-term care homes in Canada step up pandemic plans for COVID-19

CBC.ca Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
As a seniors' residence in Washington state continues to be at the centre of one COVID-19 outbreak, long-term care homes in Canada are preparing should the coronavirus come to one of their facilities. 
