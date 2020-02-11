Global  

'Thanks for ripping me off': B.C. government, ICBC hit with $900M proposed class action lawsuit

CBC.ca Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed in B.C. Supreme Court which, if successful, could mean every ICBC-insured motorist and crash victim will be in line for a share of almost $1 billion. 
News video: Apple Will Pay up to 500 Million Dollars in a Class Action Lawsuit

Apple Will Pay up to 500 Million Dollars in a Class Action Lawsuit 00:51

 Apple will pay between 310 million dollars to 500 million dollars in a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Apple slowed down their older phone models when new models were released. Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.

