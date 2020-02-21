Global  

Royal Bank matches Bank of Canada with 50 basis point cut to prime interest rate

CP24 Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Royal Bank says it has dropped its prime lending rate by 50 basis points to 3.45 per cent, effective March 5.
Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears

Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears

 Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears Announced on Tuesday, the cut is the largest since 2008, just prior to the Great Recession. In approving the unusual cut, Fed leaders cited the onset of the coronavirus.

Bank of Canada to make call on key interest rate with experts forecasting a cut

The Bank of Canada will announce this morning its trend-setting interest rate amid economic concerns stemming from the novel coronavirus outbreak.
CTV News

The Fed announced an unexpected interest rate cut on Tuesday. Here's a timeline of the last 7 emergency rate cuts

The Fed announced an unexpected interest rate cut on Tuesday. Here's a timeline of the last 7 emergency rate cuts** · *The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates by 50 basis points on Tuesday in an emergency cut to combat the risk of coronavirus on the US economy.* ·...
Business Insider


