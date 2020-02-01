Global  

Family of University of Alberta student killed in Flight 752 missile attack flees to Edmonton

CBC.ca Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The family of an Iranian graduate student at the University of Alberta who died when Iran shot down a commercial jet in January is now living in Edmonton, alleging they were forced to flee threats from Iranian authorities.
