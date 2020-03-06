Global  

Ontario Liberals to pick new leader to succeed Kathleen Wynne

CP24 Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Ontario Liberals will gather this weekend to select their new leader, a person who will face the daunting task of whipping a decimated party back into fighting form in time for an election just over two years away.
What you need to know as Ontario Liberals choose a new leader after 2018 election blowout

Ontario's beleaguered Liberals will choose a new leader today as the party looks to rebound from a devastating election and rebuild ahead of the next one in...
Liberals meet in Mississauga to select new leader Saturday afternoon

Several thousand Ontario Liberal delegates are in Mississauga waiting to hear the first-ballot results of their leadership election Sunday, with Wynne-era...
