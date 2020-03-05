Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > B.C. port authorities preparing for arrival of Grand Princess cruise ship currently under quarantine

B.C. port authorities preparing for arrival of Grand Princess cruise ship currently under quarantine

CBC.ca Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The Grand Princess, which is currently under quarantine measures off the coast of California, is scheduled to arrive in Vancouver on April 2 and the capital city on April 3.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Spread, Blocks Cruise Ship From SF Port

Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Spread, Blocks Cruise Ship From SF Port 06:29

 Following the state's first reported death from the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a State of Emergency as part of the state's response to the outbreak and said a cruise ship with possible coronavirus patients will be blocked from returning to port in San Francisco until proper...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

19 Cruise Ship Crew Members, 2 Passengers Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]19 Cruise Ship Crew Members, 2 Passengers Test Positive For Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence confirmed Friday that 19 crew members and two passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:50Published

Raw Video: Vice President Pence Announces Coronavirus Infections On Cruise Ship Off California [Video]Raw Video: Vice President Pence Announces Coronavirus Infections On Cruise Ship Off California

Passengers and crew members aboard the Grand Princess, which has been in a holding pattern in the Pacific Ocean off San Francisco for nearly two days, have tested positive for the coronavirus and will..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Same blunders': Does California cruise ship risk a repeat of 'failed' Japan coronavirus quarantine?

More than 3,500 people are stuck in their rooms on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California as the ship awaits coronavirus results.
USATODAY.com

Grand Princess Cruise Ship Awaits Coronavirus Results as California Braces

More than 3,500 people are aboard the ship, which will dock at a noncommercial port this weekend. “We will be testing everyone,” Vice President Mike Pence...
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.