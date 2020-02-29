Global  

B.C. declares COVID-19 outbreak at Vancouver long term care home

CP24 Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
British Columbia has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in North Vancouver after two residents were diagnosed with the virus.
News video: COVID-19: Keeping nursing homes safe

COVID-19: Keeping nursing homes safe 02:17

 The CDC has issued guidelines when it comes to keep residents safe at long-term care facilities. Nine people who contracted the coronavirus at a nursing home in Washington state have died.

Washington state officials flag potential coronavirus outbreak at nursing home

Officials from Washington said on Saturday that two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in the state had links to a long-term care facility in the city of...
Reuters

Nursing-home outbreak spotlights coronavirus risk in elder-care facilities

The cluster of coronavirus illness at Kirkland's Life Care Center is the first of its type in the U.S., where 2.2 million people live in long-term-care...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Al Jazeera

