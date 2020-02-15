Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Tim Hortons is scrapping Roll Up The Rim cups due to the coronavirus

Tim Hortons is scrapping Roll Up The Rim cups due to the coronavirus

CP24 Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Tim Hortons says it is scrapping plans for its upcoming Roll Up The Rim contest due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Is 'Roll Up the Rim to Win' all wrapped up? [Video]Is "Roll Up the Rim to Win" all wrapped up?

Is time up for a Tim Hortons tradition?

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tim Hortons scraps Roll Up The Rim contest cups amid coronavirus fears

Tim Hortons says it is scrapping paper cups for its upcoming Roll Up The Rim contest due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and running the contest online.
CBC.ca

Tim Hortons scraps Roll Up The Rim cups over coronavirus concerns

Tim Hortons says it is scrapping plans for its upcoming Roll Up The Rim contest due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
CTV News


Tweets about this

Cindy_koon

Cynthia RT @globalnews: #BREAKING: Tim Hortons is scrapping plans for its upcoming Roll Up The Rim contest due to the COVID-19 outbreak. https://t… 10 seconds ago

_stephsgomes

Stephanie Gomes RT @CP24: JUST IN: Tim Hortons is scrapping Roll Up The Rim cups due to the coronavirus https://t.co/7yQwozGZlv https://t.co/CDLmuWuWQN 2 minutes ago

RobertShawn13

Robert (Shawn) Andrews RT @OfficialOZFM: Tim Hortons is scrapping "Roll up the Rim" cups due to Coronavirus - https://t.co/tKJUmMExGq https://t.co/xO0c4zCgxS 3 minutes ago

OfficialOZFM

The NEW OZFM Tim Hortons is scrapping "Roll up the Rim" cups due to Coronavirus - https://t.co/tKJUmMExGq https://t.co/xO0c4zCgxS 5 minutes ago

muskokacats4

Christopher Clarke Roll Up The Rim cups getting scrapped due to coronavirus https://t.co/H1TbqKl8oX 5 minutes ago

ShelsPringles

Shelley RT @CityNews: When Tim Hortons' Roll Up The Rim contest begins on Wednesday, there won't be any rims to roll up https://t.co/nfKeTo8UzB 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.